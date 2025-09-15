How many opinion pieces has the NYT run against ongoing ICE (broadly defined) activities?
Yes the Charlie Kirk murder was actual violence, but the meta-conversation quickly turned, as it often does, to how everyone was supposed perform in response to it.
I saw a joke about how everyone is trained to be press secretaries for their own personal nations, issuing statements and communications about this and that, instead of just shooting the shit on the internet.
Have you ritually condemned this? Is your flag icon in your bio at half mast?
There are people who matter, and hurty words hurt them very much, and people who don't, whose blackbagging to foreign torture prisons is impolite to mention.