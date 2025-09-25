The former French president Nicolas Sarkozy has been found guilty of criminal conspiracy in a trial in which he and aides were accused of making a corruption pact with the regime of the late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi to receive funding for the 2007 French presidential election campaign.Heckuva job, everyone, including all the usual suspects who briefly pretended to care deeply about the people of Libya, and who screamed at everyone who was skeptical of this sudden humanitarian concern.
Thursday, September 25, 2025
We Came, We Saw, He Died
I 100% believe that the sudden need to bring freedom to Libya, after we had earlier made nice with Gaddafi, was entirely a ploy by Sarkozy to cover up his misdeeds.
by Atrios at 10:30