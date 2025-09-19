Nearly three years after the start of the artificial intelligence boom, business technology leaders are starting to change their thinking on return on investment. The new wisdom? Don’t worry so much about AI’s ROI.We embrace new metrics like "vibes."
Return on investment has evaded chief information officers since AI started moving from early experimentation to more mature implementations last year. But while AI is still rapidly evolving, CIOs are recognizing that traditional ways of recognizing gains from the technology aren’t cutting it.
We Don't Worry About Outdated Concepts Like "Revenue" and "Profit"
Amazing stuff.
by Atrios at 15:30