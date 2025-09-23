President Donald Trump on Tuesday appeared to cancel a planned meeting this week with the two top Democrats in Congress, just days before the federal government is set to shut down.
Trump had been scheduled to meet with Senate and House Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries sometime this week, CNBC and other news outlets reported.
“After reviewing the details of the unserious and ridiculous demands being made by the Minority Radical Left Democrats in return for their Votes to keep our thriving Country open, I have decided that no meeting with their Congressional Leaders could possibly be productive,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Tuesday, September 23, 2025
Which Way, Democrats
Did they game this one out?
by Atrios at 10:30