Comedian Tim Dillon said on his podcast last month that he signed up for financial reasons. He said he had been offered "a large sum of money" — $375,000 for one performance — and said that other comedians had been offered as much as $1.6 million. He told his detractors to "get over it," adding, "So what if they have slaves, they're paying me enough to look the other way."But in an episode of the Tim Dillon Podcast last week, the comedian announced he'd been removed from the lineup for the comments he made about the country's record on slavery. (NPR reached out to Saudi's General Entertainment Authority for verification, but has not yet heard back.) "I addressed it in a funny way and they fired me," Dillon said on his podcast. "I certainly wasn't gonna show up in your country and insult the people that are paying me the money."
Monday, September 29, 2025
You Can't Make Jokes Like That Anymore
Funny!
by Atrios at 11:30