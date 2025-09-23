You Were Vice President!

The reasons people also attempt to push Democrats when they are out of power should be obvious, too, but you were in power! You were in charge! And one reason people were pushing you was they thought (rightly or wrongly) it would help you win! And if you did win, to stop funding genocide! No one's gonna achieve anything by protesting a Trump campaign rally!
Harris acknowledges becoming frustrated with left-wing Gaza protesters.— Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) September 22, 2025
"The threat to withhold their vote got to me. It felt reckless. The issue was not binary, but the outcome of this election certainly was. Why weren't they protesting at Trump rallies? I wondered."