Tuesday, September 23, 2025

You Were Vice President!

The reasons people also attempt to push Democrats when they are out of power should be obvious, too, but you were in power! You were in charge! And one reason people were pushing you was they thought (rightly or wrongly) it would help you win! And if you did win, to stop funding genocide! No one's gonna achieve anything by protesting a Trump campaign rally!


