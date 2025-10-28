Presidents’ popularity tends to wane. In his second term Donald Trump’s has fallen faster than that of his recent predecessors.I thought it was fine if journalists referred to Biden as "unpopular" in the latter part of his presidency. Trump is more unpopular.
Since modern polling began most presidents have started their terms with positive net approval ratings (the share of voters who approve of their job performance minus the share who disapprove). Both of Mr Trump’s terms began with public opinion split nearly evenly. In both cases his net approval rating quickly turned negative. Now it is -18, the lowest it has been since his inauguration—and three percentage-points lower than at any point in his first term.
Tuesday, October 28, 2025
Almost Pony Time
Someone tell journalist/The Democrats they can start referring to him as "a widely loathed president" or similar.
by Atrios at 15:30