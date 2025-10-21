Tuesday, October 21, 2025

And Things Got Out Of Hand

Amazing stuff. Read the whole thing:
Lindsey Halligan—the top prosecutor in the Eastern District of Virginia—was texting me. As it turned out, she was texting me about a criminal case she is pursuing against one of the president’s perceived political enemies: New York Attorney General Letitia James.

So began my two-day text correspondence with the woman President Donald Trump had installed, in no small part, to bring the very prosecution she was now discussing with me by text message.

Over the next 33 hours, Halligan texted me again.
As a teaser, this is near the end of 15 pages of screenshots:



While everyone - including me! - is reacting to this as "haha she doesn't know how journalism works," I do think we have to understand that this is, quite often, how political journalism works. The Tim Russert rule - off the record until asserted otherwise.
by Atrios at 10:30