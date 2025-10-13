A software update to Jeep 4xE models caused major malfunctions over the weekend – leaving many owners stranded and some in danger after their power failed.For my rental car, what I'm referring to mostly is no touch screen, just knobs, which I know isn't directly related to this issue. Still, what would an OTA update be for if not those types of features?
The culprit appears to have been a buggy "over the air" (OTA) software update to the company’s uconnect software on Friday October 10, which “bricked” vehicles if owners installed it.
It's probably bad that your car can be bricked remotely, for whatever reason. I guess it makes life easier for Repo Men.