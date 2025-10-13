Monday, October 13, 2025

Bricked

The best rental car I drove recently was maybe a 2016 KIA that seemed like it came from 2003. The most advanced "technology" was power locks.
A software update to Jeep 4xE models caused major malfunctions over the weekend – leaving many owners stranded and some in danger after their power failed.

The culprit appears to have been a buggy "over the air" (OTA) software update to the company’s uconnect software on Friday October 10, which “bricked” vehicles if owners installed it.
For my rental car, what I'm referring to mostly is no touch screen, just knobs, which I know isn't directly related to this issue. Still, what would an OTA update be for if not those types of features?

It's probably bad that your car can be bricked remotely, for whatever reason. I guess it makes life easier for Repo Men.


by Atrios at 11:30