Celebrate By Neuken In De Keuken

It is always good when far right assholes face a bit of a setback.
Dutch centrist party D66 won the most votes in Wednesday’s general election, news agency ANP said on Friday, putting its 38-year-old leader Rob Jetten on course to become the youngest-ever prime minister in the Netherlands.
With almost all votes counted, D66 can no longer be overtaken by the far-right Freedom Party (PVV) led by Geert Wilders, according to the news agency, which collects the results from all municipalities in the Netherlands.
A Dutch friend tells me that it is more of a left party than a centrist party, though anglo media is loathe to label it that way. Their coalition will be centrist, but the party is not.