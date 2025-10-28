Tuesday, October 28, 2025

Experts

This doesn't just apply to China, of course. Basically every "Middle East Expert" on journalist speed dial as well.


I don’t think spending 10 days in a place makes you an expert, either, but any time I travel anywhere I am amazed at how quickly one can fill a blank slate view with a sense of a place. That is not a substitute for other knowledge, of course, but if you are a current events expert, flipping through local TV for a couple of hours gives you information that no think tank publication could. As can just walking down the street.

The American media portrayal of places I have visited is often hilariously and obviously wrong. 
