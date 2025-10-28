This doesn't just apply to China, of course. Basically every "Middle East Expert" on journalist speed dial as well.
I don’t think spending 10 days in a place makes you an expert, either, but any time I travel anywhere I am amazed at how quickly one can fill a blank slate view with a sense of a place. That is not a substitute for other knowledge, of course, but if you are a current events expert, flipping through local TV for a couple of hours gives you information that no think tank publication could. As can just walking down the street.
And there are officials in the U.S. government and those in related circles who think people who have spent substantial time in China (and some other countries) are greater security risks. This leads to hurdles in getting security clearance and works against some real experts. https://t.co/5FxnwuXp4S— Edward Wong (@ewong) October 28, 2025
The American media portrayal of places I have visited is often hilariously and obviously wrong.