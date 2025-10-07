Flights into airports serving New York, Denver and the Los Angeles area were delayed on Monday night because of shortages of air traffic controllers, hours after the transportation secretary warned that flying could be disrupted by the government shutdown.
The delays began in the late afternoon at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, where incoming flights were delayed nearly an hour on average, and at Denver International Airport, where arriving flights were delayed about 40 minutes.
Tuesday, October 07, 2025
I Think You Need Those Guys
I'm sure Sean Duffy (remember him? writers seem to have forgotten about that character) is ON IT.
by Atrios at 09:00