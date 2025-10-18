Just Another Day

NEW YORK — When POLITICO approached Rep. Elise Stefanik this month with hate-filled messages from the same Young Republicans she backed and bankrolled for years, her condemnation was swift and full-throated.Hours after the story published — and just minutes after Vice President JD Vance derided criticisms of the chat as “pearl clutching” — Stefanik pivoted to attacking Democrats. She derided POLITICO’s story as a “hit piece” and those across the aisle raising alarm about it as “hyperventilating.”
Rare minor act of pulling back the curtain.