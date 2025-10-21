When the New York State Young Republicans Club disbanded Friday amid an uproar over its racist and antisemitic rhetoric in a group chat, the club left behind unpaid bills from extravagant social gatherings.Paywall, but there are a whole series of unpaid bills like this described in the article. A little dine and dash gang.
At two of those events, the club ran up bills of more than $23,000 over a weekend at a Syracuse hotel – spending big on a three-course plated dinner with filet mignon and open bars – but then didn’t pay, according to records obtained by syracuse.com.
Tuesday, October 21, 2025
Just Like Their Leader, Donald
A deadbeat cult.
by Atrios at 14:30