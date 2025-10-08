Keep Spreading The News

A federal grand jury has refused to indict a Chicago couple arrested during a violent protest outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Broadview last month, a rare move that prompted prosecutors to abruptly drop the case and signals government overreach in bringing the charges in the first place.
After the charges were officially dropped in court Wednesday morning, Richard Kling, the attorney for one of the defendants, called the grand jury’s rejection of the case an “extraordinary happenstance,” especially in Chicago’s federal court.
“I think the grand jurors in the Northern District (of Illinois) stood up for the First Amendment right to protest, and also reject Gestapo-like troops on the streets of Chicago and neighboring communities,” Kling said.
You don't actually have to vote to indict the ham sandwich.
