Leftist Dogma

The article from the NYT's resident white supremacist, Jeremy Peters, is even worse, but for the moment I will just say we are several decades into pretending a small number of humanities department dominate universities which, even if the caricatures of those departments are true, are a tiny portion of universities dominated by business schools etc.
Also does the undergraduate degree of any other politician get this treatment? Like the "conservative dogma" of every econ major?
Yes most econ professors probably vote Dem for obvious reasons, but the econ major is still conservative dogma.