A dramatic voiceover video shared by the White House and US President Donald Trump claims to show immigration agents responding to the "mess" in Chicago as the Republican seeks to justify deploying National Guard troops to the Democrat-run city. But an AFP investigation found that the video is littered with outdated footage highlighting drug busts, arrests and deportation raids in other states, including Florida, Texas, South Carolina and Nebraska.
Thursday, October 16, 2025
Liars
The issue of journalists not dealing with prominent liars well is not a new one, but the we are at the point where "these fuckers are lying again" should be the presumption. God bless the fact checkers, but we are way beyond any individual story or even a pattern. They just lie constantly! About everything!
