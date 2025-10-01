After President Donald Trump on Tuesday suggested cities like Chicago should be used as "training grounds for our military," Gov. JB Pritzker said the 25th Amendment should be invoked to remove the president from office, saying "there is something genuinely wrong with this man."
"It appears that Donald Trump not only has dementia set in, but he's copying tactics of Vladimir Putin. Sending troops into cities, thinking that that's some sort of proving ground for war, or that indeed there's some sort of internal war going on in the United States is just, frankly, inane and I'm concerned for his health," Pritzker said Tuesday afternoon. "There is something genuinely wrong with this man, and the 25th Amendment ought to be invoked."
October 01, 2025
Making It Seem Easy
