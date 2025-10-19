The Dutch government stepped in on September 30 to take control of Nexperia, which makes chips for carmakers and for consumer electronics, citing worries about the possible transfer of technology to Nexperia's Chinese parent company, Wingtech (600745.SS)"We" need them more than they need our soybeans or even our consumer demand.
The Chinese commerce ministry then issued an export control notice on October 4 prohibiting Nexperia China and its subcontractors from exporting specific finished components and sub-assemblies manufactured in China.
Sunday, October 19, 2025
Mommy He Hit Me Back
I don't know why countries imagine they can bully China. That stopped being the case a long time ago.
by Atrios at 11:30