Disney saw more than double the typical number of customers cancel their Disney+ and Hulu subscriptions in September — when subscribers threatened to quit because of Jimmy Kimmel's brief suspension.
It appears some of those subscribers followed through on their boycott threat and canceled, according to new subscription data from research firm Antenna.
The data firm said 8% of Disney+ subscribers and 10% of Hulu customers in the US canceled in September. The services usually lose 4% to 5% of their customers a month, in line with the industry average, the data firm said.
Monday, October 20, 2025
Money Talks, Bullshit Walks
As I said when this was happening, it was surprising that there seemed to be mass cancellations happening when there wasn't, as far as I could tell, any organizing force behind it.
by Atrios at 14:30