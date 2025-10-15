The Department of Defense is pressuring staff to watch or read Secretary Pete Hegseth’s Quantico military address – or else. In recent days, senior officials at Donald Trump’s Pentagon have actively monitored staffers, pressing them to confirm whether they had seen the speech Hegseth forced hundreds of top military officials to listen to last month, according to two Defense Department staffers and another person briefed on the matter.All these manly men lack any confidence and self-assurance. Making your underlings watch your dumb speech won't change that!
Respect My Authoritah
I say this without sympathy, but it must be hard being Pete Hegseth. He can't walk into a room - any room - without imagining that people think he's a big dork loser, which he is.
by Atrios at 10:30