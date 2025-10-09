Congressional Democrats are privately preparing to hold their position in the shutdown standoff for several more weeks if Republicans do not agree to their health care demands – and not even a missed paycheck for US troops will force them to yield.I would say they should stand firm no matter what and refuse to endorse any of this. The Republicans can go ahead and blow up the filibuster and take responsibility. But at least stand firm on the demands they made.
Inside the party, anxiety is rising among vulnerable Democrats about active-duty military service members missing a paycheck on October 15 — something that hasn’t happened on a large scale in modern times. But Democratic leaders are confident their party will maintain its position through that deadline and longer if necessary, according to dozens of conversations with lawmakers and senior aides.
..
Remarkably few Democrats have raised concerns in private caucus meetings or in member-to-member calls in recent days, according to multiple people in attendance. (“Shockingly, everybody is in agreement,” one senior aide said, summing up the recent mood.)
Thursday, October 09, 2025
Shocking Me, Too
They aren't doing it in the way I would recommend, but they are doing it at least.
by Atrios at 10:30