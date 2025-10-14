Tuesday, October 14, 2025

The World is Flat

I don't really know what's happening here, but imagine "Bolivia Takes Control Of US-Owned Chipmaker."
BRUSSELS — The Dutch government has granted itself the power to intervene in company decisions at Dutch-based Chinese-owned chipmaker Nexperia.

The highly unusual step, announced late Sunday, grants the country the power to “halt and reverse” company decisions — meaning Nexperia cannot transfer assets or hire executives without Dutch government approval, according to national media.

The move is a significant escalation in relations between the Netherlands and China and could inflame wider trade tensions between Beijing and the European Union, with Europe caught in the middle of a tit-for-tat chips war between the U.S. and China.
The old world is dying, and its creators are pretty quiet about it.
by Atrios at 09:00