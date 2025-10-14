BRUSSELS — The Dutch government has granted itself the power to intervene in company decisions at Dutch-based Chinese-owned chipmaker Nexperia.The old world is dying, and its creators are pretty quiet about it.
The highly unusual step, announced late Sunday, grants the country the power to “halt and reverse” company decisions — meaning Nexperia cannot transfer assets or hire executives without Dutch government approval, according to national media.
The move is a significant escalation in relations between the Netherlands and China and could inflame wider trade tensions between Beijing and the European Union, with Europe caught in the middle of a tit-for-tat chips war between the U.S. and China.
Tuesday, October 14, 2025
The World is Flat
I don't really know what's happening here, but imagine "Bolivia Takes Control Of US-Owned Chipmaker."
by Atrios at 09:00