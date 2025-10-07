What To Say

I admit this place hasn't been much more than a news aggregator lately. One does run out of ways to say this is bad, they are lying, etc, or to point out the media tending to, at best, privilege those lies before sneaking in the truth in paragraph 13.
Also screaming WHAT THE DEMOCRATS NEED TO DOOOO into the void often seems a little silly. I don't think they're listening to me, whether or not they should!
I suppose this shutdown is a pretty big test of whether the Dems are capable of holding, or not. They did choose the terms of the fight, and while it wouldn't have been what I would have advised, it's going to be ridiculous if they cave.