Whoopsie Doodle

The payroll company ADP appears to have cut off the delivery of timely data encompassing 20 percent of all payrolls, which Fed governor Christopher Waller disclosed in an August speech. ADP and the Fed would not comment on the matter, but sources tell the Prospect that ADP was unhappy with the disclosure. A letter from Fed chair Jerome Powell that has been described to the Prospect urgently asks ADP to reverse its decision and resume giving them the data, intimating that the central bank needs the information to set policy. A Freedom of Information Act request for the letter has yet to be processed.\
Waller was a first term Trump nominee, in the lame duck period.