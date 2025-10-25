Jeff Bezos says the future is so bright, he "doesn't see how anybody can be discouraged who is alive right now." Speaking at Italian Tech Week 2025 earlier this month with Ferrari and Stellantis chair John Elkann, the Amazon and Blue Origin founder laid out a plan to launch humanity into orbit — literally.
The conversation started on Earth but didn't stay there long. Bezos dove headfirst into space — predicting colonies, building data centers off-world, and using the moon as a gas station. "I believe, in the next couple of decades, there will be millions of people living in space. That's how fast this is going to accelerate," he said.
