Woke Universities

College freeze peach was always about how it was wrong for students to even question their betters, as defined by who Atlantic writers respect, and this is what they have achieved.
Melissa DeRosa ’04 M.P.A. ’09, secretary to former governor Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) and unofficial advisor of his bid for New York City mayor, berated a Cornell undergraduate student after she probed DeRosa about Cuomo’s sexual harassment allegations at an Oct 1. Zoom event hosted by the Cornell Political Strategy Group.
After the event, the club suspended the student, before reducing her punishment to a strike in the club’s punishment system days later, according to a former club member familiar with the situation.
You are surely thinking that the student must have been really out of line.
“I was wondering how you, as a woman who has done a lot of work for women, can grapple with the ethical and moral qualms of working with a disgraced governor with numerous sexual harassment allegations?” the student analyst asked DeRosa during the event.