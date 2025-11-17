America's Smartest Man

Harvard Crimson, continuing to do the best Larry Summers-related journalism. I hope Patel and Srivastava have non-journalism career plans, because there are no rewards for exposing made men.
Summers went on to describe what he saw as his “best shot”: that the woman finds him “invaluable and interesting” and concludes “she can’t have it without romance / sex.”
Throughout June, Summers fed Epstein updates about the woman’s workload and continued contact. Epstein urged him to play the “long game” and keep her in what he called a “forced holding pattern.”
The final messages, dated July 5, 2019, show Summers still in regular contact with Epstein. That morning, Summers wrote he was in Cape Cod with his family — “Bit of an Ibsen play,” he joked — and the two men exchanged a brief flurry of literary one-liners.
The thread ends at 1:27 p.m.
Epstein was arrested the next day.
The name they used for this Chinese-born woman was... "peril."
We must remember that Larry's great "bitches be stupid" speech, which he gave to a room full of mostly top women academics.
There are three broad hypotheses about the sources of the very substantial disparities that this conference’s papers document and have been documented before with respect to the presence of women in high-end scientific professions. One is what I would call the—I’ll explain each of these in a few moments and comment on how important I think they are—the first is what I call the high-powered job hypothesis. The second is what I would call different availability of aptitude at the high end, and the third is what I would call different socialization and patterns of discrimination in a search. And in my own view, their importance probably ranks in exactly the order that I just described.
In order: 1) women don't put enough time in, because they have kids, 2) bitches be stupid, 3) old lecherous men demand sex for help in career advancement, without which women cannot succeed due to sabotage. Obviously #3 is unimportant, in Larry's detached, objective, unbiased, sensibly centrist view.