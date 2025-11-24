Any Curiosity?

I haven't actually seen (I do not see everything, I admit, but I have searched!) any mainstream journalist publicly raise an eyebrow, or ask for more clarification, about Lizza's accusation that Nuzzi was had "catch-and-kill operations."
Looking back, the aughts were amazingly a golden age of media criticism and self-reflection by journalists compared to now. Much of that criticism was stupid and the self-reflection used a funhouse mirror at Matt Drudge's house, but at least it existed. Now there is barely any public conversation about it from the players.