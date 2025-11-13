Thursday, November 13, 2025

Best Buds

A little chance for the Crimson to get their digs in.
Former Harvard President Lawrence H. Summers maintained a close personal relationship with convicted sex criminal Jeffrey E. Epstein until just months before his death in August 2019, according to emails released by Congress on Wednesday.
Larry started it: "moral bankruptcy"

by Atrios at 14:30