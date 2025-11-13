Former Harvard President Lawrence H. Summers maintained a close personal relationship with convicted sex criminal Jeffrey E. Epstein until just months before his death in August 2019, according to emails released by Congress on Wednesday.Larry started it:
"moral bankruptcy"
I found this article by a former Harvard Crimson President very disturbing. The moral bankruptcy that led the Crimson to endorse BDS some time ago, without subsequent withdrawal, appears to have spread to the news pages.— Lawrence H. Summers (@LHSummers) November 10, 2025
(I have shared Stoll's article to several at the Crimson…
DO NOT REPEAT THIS INSIGHT