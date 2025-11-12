They assert that in hammering away at the extension of health care subsidies that are slated to expire at the end of next month, they managed to thrust Mr. Trump and Republicans onto the defensive, elevating a political issue that has long been a major weakness for them.If by some miracle the take the House and Senate and then send "nasty" bills to Mr. Trump who will happily shut down the government again, will they go on TV and say there's no point in trying to stand up to him, again?
And in holding out for weeks while Republicans refused to extend the health tax credits and Mr. Trump went to court to deny low-income Americans SNAP food benefits, Democrats also honed their main message going into 2026: that Republicans who control all of government have done nothing to address voters’ concerns that the cost of living is too high.
Wednesday, November 12, 2025
But What Did They Win
Yes you can argue, not necessarily convincingly, that it will be good for the November elections - a year from now - but at what cost.
