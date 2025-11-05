Those people aren't cruel, mostly, but they don't understand that the compromises themselves are cruel. They definitely don't understand, because our Advanced Politics Knowers don't either, that "compromises" are just the start of the next phase of "negotiation."
"Abortion shouldn't be legal in all cases" sounds sensible to them. "Your doctor can't treat your ectopic pregnancy" does not. These are, often, the same picture.
"We have legitimate concerns about participation in girl's and women's sports" sounds sensible. "The school board is going to inspect your kid's genitals" does not. These are, often, the same picture.
The Sensible Centrist view is that we should embrace the sensible compromises and put the issue behind us forever, something that never works. The compromises themselves are often cruel and unworkable, no matter how they are sold, and they are, of course, just the first step. Once you've acknowledged your opponents have a point...
It isn't hard to stand on stage and explain why these things are cruel and unworkable instead of conceding the point to your opponents. The totebagger set often doesn't like the cruelty of the policies they support. They just need someone to explain this to them.
I don't think this is a "last war" issue. I think it's that people started to see the cruelty.
Republicans re-up trans attacks on Dems that worked for Trump in 2024 But the tactic seems less effective this time around: “They’re falling into the fundamental mistake of trying to refight the last war,” a Democratic strategist asserts.
Also, too, immigration.