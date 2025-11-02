It is one thing to have an old guard desperate to engage in elite reproduction until long after their own deaths, it's quite another to have them do it incompetently.
There are precisely zero reasons Andrew Cuomo should be the mayor of New York City, or even the Democratic candidate for mayor of New York City. I could go down a long list - a very long list - of his sins, but one simple reason is that the guy isn't really a New York(city)er, and he actually hates the city.
He might or not might not move to Florida when he loses, as he promised, but he certainly won't remain a New York resident.
If they wanted to get behind an "Andrew Cuomo" - someone in their particular club, of a certain time, with a certain kind of politics, but a least a little bit less shit - they could have found that person a year ago. The mayoral primary is on the calendar, and that Adams would have some troubles winning it wasn't a sudden surprise.
At least put in the minimum bit of effort.