But much as a party that won't object to genocide is unlikely to be up to the task of defending Democracy, a party whose elite players welcome Larry Summers into the fold is unlikely to be up to the task of combatting racism, moral degeneracy, and corruption, let alone confront our economic problems in a productive and politically appealing way.
The time to clean house is now, because soon everyone will be yelling about the coming elections. Well, really, they do that they day after the last election but I don't have to listen to them.
The vacation home for the elite rot of the Democratic party is currently the Center for American Progress. It's a shame because like many aught-era institutions it started with some promise. Most of them went bad.