Friday, November 21, 2025

Elon Make A Boom Boom

This kind of thing is to be expected and the important thing is that SpaceX was able to obtain valuable the data that these kind of exercises provide (it's a piece of shit).
During the pre-dawn hours in South Texas on Friday morning, SpaceX’s next-generation Starship first stage suffered some sort of major damage during pre-launch testing.

The company had only rolled the massive rocket out of the factory a day earlier, noting the beginning of its test campaign, it said on the social media site X: “The first operations will test the booster’s redesigned propellant systems and its structural strength.”
Verdict: no structural strength.
by Atrios at 09:00