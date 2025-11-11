Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Good Job, Chuck

If the good senators (all of them) didn't let this all get rushed through with unanimous consent, they could've had more than 5 minutes to see what was in the thing they were voting for.

Remember this next time they tell you that the slow and measured speed of the world's Greatest Deliberative Body, the cooling saucer, is important.

...you too, Chris.
by Atrios at 09:00