I Suppose He Could Still Have Him Murdered At Sea

I'm starting to suspect that Trump's stated reasons for things are not always the actual ones? Big, if true. Hopefully I read about this kind of thing in the newspaper more!
Joke, but I don't want to read a piece about that in the newspaper, I want all coverage to start from the position that these people lie about everything all the time. Because they do!
20 stories taking them at faith, followed by one "hmm.. perhaps things aren't as they say? Much to consider, though we will forget this tomorrow," is not the appropriate way to cover them!