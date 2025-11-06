Layoff announcements soared in October as companies recalibrated staffing levels during the artificial intelligence boom, a sign of potential trouble ahead for the labor market, according to outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.Predictions are hard, especially about the future, but with all the various self-inflicted wounds, it's hard not to see a recession arriving...
Job cuts for the month totaled 153,074, a 183% surge from September and 175% higher than the same month a year ago. It was the highest level for any October since 2003. This has been the worst year for announced layoffs since 2009.
Thursday, November 06, 2025
Is That Good
Because of The Great Recession, I think "we" have forgotten that even modest recessions really suck for people.
by Atrios at 15:30