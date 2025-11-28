The longer the U.S. surveillance aircraft followed the boat, the more confident intelligence analysts watching from command centers became that the 11 people on board were ferrying drugs.Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth gave a spoken directive, according to two people with direct knowledge of the operation. “The order was to kill everybody,” one of them said.A missile screamed off the Trinidad coast, striking the vessel and igniting a blaze from bow to stern. For minutes, commanders watched the boat burning on a live drone feed. As the smoke cleared, they got a jolt: Two survivors were clinging to the smoldering wreck.
Friday, November 28, 2025
Kill'Em All
Pete's a real man, unlike you. He's willing to push the big red "kill innocent people" button. Everybody respects Pete now, and that empty hole inside of him is filling up with warmth.
by Atrios at 14:21