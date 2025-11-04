Much Seth Moulton News

A completely untrustworthy guy, but useful in seeing which way the wind is blowing
.
National Democrats have been grappling with how to talk about issues facing trans people since, by their own admission, they were caught flat-footed by Republicans’ focus on anti-trans messaging in 2024. Moulton became the poster boy for Democrats who were looking to distance themselves from trans rights when he told The New York Times shortly after the election that he doesn’t want his daughters “getting run over on a playing field by a male or formerly male athlete, but as a Democrat I’m supposed to be afraid to say that.”
and
...
Markey has positioned himself as a top trans rights ally in the Senate. He has led legislation, such as the LGBTQ+ Panic Defense Prohibition Act and the Gender-Affirming Care Act and has called to increase access to gender-affirming hormone therapy. Last Congress, in response to hundreds of anti-trans state bills introduced across the country, Markey was the Senate lead for the Transgender Bill of Rights, which seeks to “protect and codify the rights of transgender and nonbinary people under the law.”
In response to a list of questions from NOTUS, Moulton committed to “support and lead legislation like the Transgender Bill of Rights” if elected as senator.
“I understand that some people were hurt by how I framed my comments in the past, and I take that seriously and have listened to their feedback,” he said.
Before making public denunciations and rejections of AIPAC an early pillar of his Senate campaign against Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA), Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) spent months seeking a promise that the group would endorse him upon the announcement of his Senate campaign, a source familiar with the situation told Jewish Insider.
The source said that Moulton — who has been endorsed by AIPAC in previous races — began courting AIPAC leaders in Massachusetts in the spring this year and then made multiple explicit requests for an endorsement throughout the summer.
AIPAC leaders were ultimately unwilling to provide such a guarantee before the race began, the individual said.
On the second day of his nascent primary campaign, Moulton released an announcement rejecting AIPAC and saying that he would return any donations he had received from its members.