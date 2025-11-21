Newspapers Against Disclosure

After all, the purpose of criminal investigations is to determine whether people are guilty of crimes. The Justice Department exists to prosecute those crimes. It does not exist to satisfy public curiosity. That’s a job for Congress and journalists. When prosecutors leak investigative information about people who haven’t been charged with a crime, that is normally considered a breach.Is the implication here that ordering the release is bad but it would be OK if it was all just leaked to journalists? But that would be bad, because it's a breach? I don't understand. And Congress is... passing a law to make this happen? Doing their job? Is there something different Congress can do here?
Yet here the Justice Department, by popular demand, is being directed to open its investigative books and publish a trove of information related to any “entities” with “known or alleged ties” to Epstein. That could include private information obtained in search warrants that is not incriminating.
Sure the ideology of the WaPo is bad but also they are all stupid motherfuckers.
I swear nobody is even trying anymore.