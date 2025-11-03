No Not Like That

Back in the era of blog, an amusing thing was that the political/media class truly thought that because it was on the computer, that it was a youth thing. Sure bloggers themselves tended to be on the somewhat younger side, but we all knew our readers were mostly not very young.
Final update of NYC EV Turnout chart from @rudnicknoah. 18-29 year olds have already blown by their 2021 turnout rate. pic.twitter.com/ilvQpBohvg— Zachary Donnini (@ZacharyDonnini) November 3, 2025
Also it was a weird way to be dismissive. One would've thought that if bloggers had cracked code of reaching "the kids" (people under 35), that the Professional Democrats would be lining up to discover our secrets instead of using it to infantilize us.
But then, as now, the worry was that we were reaching The Kids the wrong way, with the wrong uncontrollable message. We had crazy ideas like "war is bad."