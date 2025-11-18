Over To You, Mr. Balls And Strikes

My skimming of the Law Blog Types has them saying that this ruling is designed to get around any existing objections Roberts will have, that does mean he can't come up with new ones!
A federal court Tuesday blocked Texas from using its newly drawn congressional map in next year’s midterms, ruling that the map is likely an unconstitutional racial gerrymander.
US District Judge Jeffrey Brown, who was appointed to the bench by Trump in 2019, wrote that the challengers were “likely to prove at trial that Texas racially gerrymandered the 2025 Map.”
But as I said, I don't worry my beautiful mind with The Ass Law, none of it is real anymore.