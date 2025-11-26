Sounds Deliberate

Nasty people.
Earlier this month, Bruna Ferreira was leaving her home in Revere to pick up her 11-year-old son, Michael Leavitt Jr., from school in New Hampshire when her car was suddenly swarmed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. They demanded her name and driver’s license, but Ferreira did not have the document on hand, her sister, Graziela Dos Santos Rodrigues, recounted.
The father is the press secretary's brother.
After Ferreira was detained, Dos Santos Rodrigues said Michael Leavitt Sr. and his father, Bob Leavitt, reached out to her.
“They just kept saying, ‘Tell her to self-deport,’” she recalled. “Self-deport to where? Brazil is not her home. They’re trying to push it off as a vacation. That’s not a vacation. Bruna barely speaks the language.”
Despite their protestations otherwise, the collective press corps (and I don't just mean opinion pundits) are capable of getting mad about something and expressing it. That these are hideous, nasty people reveling in their power to ruin lives doesn't seem to bother most of them!