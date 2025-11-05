Source: I Made It Up

Dems listened to Shor after the election, and he had no data to back up assertions like this.
This kind of thing had Chris Murphy saying things like, "We must gift some of our women to the incels." (exaggeration)
.@NBCNews exit polling on young men (18-29) in VA, NJ and NYC— Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) November 5, 2025
VA: Spanberger +14
NJ: Sherrill: +10
NYC: Mamdani +40
The Dem "data gurus" have just been lying to them for years, either making things up wholesale, like this, or doing bullshit interpretations of issue polls. It's a combination of getting paid to tell leadership what they want to hear, and getting paid to tell them what donors want them to hear.
I don't want to get into the details, but part of Shor's origin story was that he was fired from a Group (CANCELLED INTO MAKING MILLIONS) for not being woke enough. He's also one of those "I'm really left wing deep in my heart, HOWEVER..." guys.