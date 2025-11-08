The Law Is Ass

Once upon a time you could at least follow the arguments and, for sport if nothing else, see how the conservatives were doing "heads republicans win, tails republicans win" this time. But increasingly there isn't any argument all, just "because we say so," so there isn't any point in indulging that particular kink.
Nothing against the Law People who do that stuff. It has value. I'm just not going to follow it!
