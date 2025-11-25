I don't know what's "funnier" - the idea that Alan Dershowitz represents the majority of Americans or the the idea that before Bari Weiss came along, Dershwitz wasn't on TV daily and on the front page of the NYT regularly.
Bari Weiss says she wants to use her new perch at CBS News to “redraw the lines of what falls in the 40 yards of acceptable debate” in American political and cultural life. She says the aim is to sideline voices like Hasan Piker, Tucker Carlson and Nick Fuentes, and elevate… pic.twitter.com/hfbM4gOwcN— Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) November 25, 2025
And Piker, Hasan, and Carlson didn't have daily (any) CBS spots before she showed up, either.
Total online brain poisoning, in addition to other issues.