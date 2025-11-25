Tuesday, November 25, 2025

The Majority

I don't know what's "funnier" - the idea that Alan Dershowitz represents the majority of Americans or the the idea that before Bari Weiss came along, Dershwitz wasn't on TV daily and on the front page of the NYT regularly.





And Piker, Hasan, and Carlson didn't have daily (any) CBS spots before she showed up, either.

Total online brain poisoning, in addition to other issues.

by Atrios at 09:00