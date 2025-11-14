Why Do You Keep Focusing on Larry Summers, Atrios?

Summers’s efforts at CAP are part of a multipronged effort by high-powered centrists in the Democratic Party to bend the agenda of the 2029 candidate toward the middle. As The New York Times reported over the summer, the Project 2029 advisory committee includes Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan, the economist Justin Wolfers, New America CEO Anne-Marie Slaughter, Roosevelt Institute principal Felicia Wong, and Third Way’s Jim Kessler.
Epstein buddy, Genocide Guy, Guy Who Thinks Democrats Should Be Republicans...
Aside from the Epstein stuff, Larry has shown numerous times that he will burn everything down if he doesn't get his way, so it is malpractice to keep him around!