Yell Before It Is Too Late

I do wish people would understand more that members of congress and their staffs leak "things which might happen" to the press for two reasons: as trial balloon (by the people pro the thing happening) and as warning (by the people against).
You have to yell at them before they do the thing. It is too late after.
I don't imagine that me yelling at them on this blog matters much, but behind the scenes, powerful interests are yelling at them constantly, generally pushing them in the wrong direction.
Or you can just trust that Chuck Schumer is doing the right thing, updated hourly, because he has such a consistently good record recently.
Just ask the Baileys.