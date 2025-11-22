You Won't Have Marjorie Taylor Greene To Kick Around Anymore

One thing I wish is that political journalists - and I do inlcude left-leaning ones in this, to some extent - would think about why there are so many Main Characters who come from the extended MAGA universe. This includes politicians, mainstream media figures, "influencers," etc.
Why is it regularly news what some C-List conservative youtuber says, but never news what, I dunno, Sam Seder has to say about something? I'm not suggesting there are no understandable reasons for this, but I think every involved should think about this occasionally.
And it isn't new, even if there is a new generation and the media system has evolved. Once upon a time we knew what Ann Coulter said regularly, for example.
All these "influencers" have some direct influence over their audiences and I am not saying they should never be covered. I am just not sure why we have 200 conservative protagonists in the great drama of the Politics Show, and and about 7 liberal ones. 4 of the liberal ones are Pete Buttigieg.
This isn't just a Trump phenomenon. It is also the case when Dems run everything.